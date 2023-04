A new Google mapping tool that includes Bend as a pilot location shows the percentage of the city that has tree cover, among other environmental insights. Just go here and type in the city's name (or others) here: https://insights.sustainability.google / .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.