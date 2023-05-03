SE Bend developer donates lot to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity for affordable workforce housing

BEND, Ore. – Evergreen Housing Development Group has donated a parcel of land to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity that will be the site of up to three affordable homes for the area's workforce, in a novel approach involving somewhat higher income levels, the organization said Wednesday.

The lot, located near SE 15th St & Wilson Ave in Bend, is about 5,700 square feet and recently was appraised for $190,000. Habitat plans to use the lot to build up to three homes that will be affordable for the local workforce.

“Evergreen Housing Development Group was excited to donate this land to Habitat for Humanity for affordable housing. We saw this as another opportunity to bring more needed housing to Bend and we will continue to look for opportunities to support Habitat for Humanity in the future,” said Colleen Gottlieb, CEO of Evergreen Housing Development Group.

“We usually compete to buy land at market rates,” said Grace Weger, Director of Land Acquisition and Development for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. “We are incredibly grateful for this donation as it will help Habitat create more opportunities for affordable homeownership.”

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has a unique plan for this lot. Affordable housing developers like Habitat typically rely on grants and subsidies that restrict homes to buyers earning under 80% of the Area Median Income. For this project, however, Habitat will take advantage of the donated land to make the homes available to buyers in the 80-120% AMI range ($64,750-$97,100 for a household of three).

“There is a severe lack of homeownership opportunities in the Workforce, or Middle-Income, range,” said Scott Nordquist, Director of Grants Management for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. “Since this land was donated, it gives us flexibility to provide homeownership opportunities for a broader range of buyers. We are excited to build this lot into Workforce Housing and meet a critical need in the area,” Nordquist said.

Evergreen Housing Development Group will be added as the newest member to a growing list of individuals and businesses supporting Habitat’s Humanity in Action Capital Campaign.

Habitat said it is now just $500,000 away from its goal to raise $4 million by 2024. The Campaign aims to develop a new home for an improved ReStore in Redmond, build 40 new affordable homes, and establish a baseline for building 20 homes annually after 2024.

Evergreen Housing Development Group is working through the planning process for its proposed Wildflower Development. Located near SE 15th and Wilson Ave in Bend, the Wildflower development consists of nearly 600 units of housing and includes a small commercial zone over an undeveloped 32-acre site.

On April 5th, the Bend City Council unanimously approved a change to the Wildflower Development Master Plan. Evergreen Housing Development Group is planning to complete the project in two phases, and hopes to start construction in 2024.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 219 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 145 homes, providing more than 1100 children and adults with a safe, secure, and healthy home.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances, and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.