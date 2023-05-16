City of Bend’s annual drinking water quality report now available

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend’s annual Drinking Water Quality – Consumer Confidence Report, required by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, is now available. It provides customers with important information about Bend’s drinking water, water sources and regulatory monitoring results for 2022.

“Our highest priority is protecting public health by providing safe, high-quality water services. We always take the actions necessary to ensure safe drinking water is delivered to homes and businesses every day,” said Mike Buettner, the city's Utility Department Director. “We are pleased to report that once again in 2022, our drinking water quality was equal to or better than state and federal requirements that safeguard public health.”

The city of Bend says its water continues to meet all health standards and is 100% compliant in water quality testing meeting and exceeding water quality standards. The report also details the treatment process of the water as well as information on water supply planning.

View the report online at www.bendoregon.gov/waterreport or contact the Utility Department at 541-317-3000, ext. 2 to request a printed copy.