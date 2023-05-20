City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of May 22-28

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of May 22-28.

· SE Scott Street between the Parkway onramp (northbound) and SE 2nd Street for exploratory potholing, single lane closure with flagging, May 24

· Simpson Avenue between SW Mt. Washington Drive and SW Century Drive for a utility installation, single lane closure with flagging, May 24 – May 25

· Wall Street at the intersection of Wall Street and Idaho Avenue for restriping activities, single lane closure with flagging, May 20

· Brosterhous Road at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and American Lane for restriping activities, single lane closure with flagging, May 20

Ongoing Closures:

· Skyline Ranch Road between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, Through August 14

· Pettigrew Sewer Project (Neighborhood Street Safety Program) – This project includes installing gravity sewer mains and sewer laterals to allow properties to decommission their septic systems and connect to the public sewer system. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project (closures listed below). For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage.

o Pettigrew Road between Gardenia Avenue and SE Reed Market Road

o Bayou Drive between SE Fargo Lane and Pettigrew Road

o SE Fargo Lane between Clairaway Avenue and Denning Drive

· Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety.

o Wilson Avenue between SE 4th Street and SE 9th Street for street improvements, westbound closure with detour, begins May 15

· Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project, Phase 1 – Starting June 1, the City will build Phase 1 of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project to enhance Bend's water system. In preparation for these improvements, Cascade Natural Gas will be relocating the gas main and gas services in various areas identified below. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvement Project website.

o Single lane closure with flaggers along NW Awbrey Road between Utica Avenue to Wilmington Avenue, through May 31

o Single lane closure along 2nd Street between Utica Avenue and Vicksburg Avenue, May

o Single lane closure on the eastern end of Vicksburg, May

· Cooley Road between Hunnell Road and HWY 20 for initial roundabout construction, full closure with detour, begins April 16

· Third and Pinebrook Safety Crossing Project - Safety improvements at the north side of SE Third Street and Pinebrook Boulevard intersection. Median to be constructed with pedestrian crossing. Road and lane closures anticipated on Pinebrook and 3rd street with work anticipated to be completed mid-summer 2023. Work begins April 3

o Pinebrook boulevard between SE Third Street and commercial entrances closed for construction

· Neff & Purcell Improvements Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend.

o Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour

· ODOT Third Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Third street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected completion in November 2023. Street sections affected listed below.

o Nighttime lane closures from Mervin Samples to Greenwood for paving through May 19, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Delays are expected.

· Newport Corridor Improvements Project – On Friday, May 26, once the final segment is safe for public traffic, crews will remove all traffic control devices, officially opening all of Newport Avenue to traffic. Final landscaping activities will continue for the next few weeks along Newport Avenue from 13th Street to Juniper. This work may require lane shifts and/or parking restrictions during work hours. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Various intersections along Newport Avenue have been closed due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit www.bendoregon.gov/newportimprovements.

o Full closure of the NW 14th Street roundabout

o NW Newport Avenue east of NW 14th Street through NW Juniper Street

o NW 14th Street Between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue

o NW 15th Street between NW Milwaukee and NW Newport Avenue

· Ferguson Sewer Project – This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023.

o Ferguson Road between the COID Canal Bridge and Sarah Drive for a sewer main installation, eastbound lane closure with detour (access to Sarah Drive currently remains open)

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Deedee Fraley, Right of Way & Construction Manager 541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor 541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews