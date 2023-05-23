Bend Education Association awards $1,000 scholarships to 15 graduating Bend-La Pine students

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last week, the Bend Education Association and its members awarded $15,000 to graduating students of Bend-La Pine Schools in support of their future educational endeavors.

Each year BEA offers scholarships to individual students who possess future educational plans and have participated in extracurricular and community activities. Selected recipients are motivated, resilient, and forward thinking students who will thrive in their future endeavors.

“We are thrilled to provide a small bit of support to our Bend Education Association families and their children who choose to engage in post-graduation learning or training opportunities. We are excited for your future and are confident you will make our communities a better place”, said BEA President Sarah Barclay.

BEA awarded $1,000 to each of the following students:

Talia Silberfein at Bend Senior High School will be attending Western Washington University next year to study environmental sciences. Talia says, “Pursuing a Bachelor’s in Science in environmental sciences can help me to further understand the environmental issues that we face on both a local and global scale from a scientific and research based standpoint. This knowledge I learn as an undergraduate I can apply as a field researcher, environmental biologist or ecologist to help further the understanding we have of the environment, to contribute to efforts to conserve our planet.”

Sophia Ditman at Bend Senior High School will be attending Northern Arizona University next year to study Anthropology. Sophia says, “I chose this school because of the rich Native American history in the areas surrounding the campus and also because of study abroad opportunities offered. Throughout my life I have always been fascinated with past cultures and a large portion of my motivation to achieve my educational and career goals comes from my love of learning and more specifically learning about the past.”

Austin Baker at Bend Senior High School will be attending Wesleyan University next year to study biochemistry. Austin says, “... I enjoy learning about life and how it survives on the molecular level. I want to learn more about genetics, DNA, and other cellular structure interactions that keep life going and thriving. Once I graduate or move on from college my goal is to become a scientific researcher.”

David Roe at Bend Senior High School will be attending Oregon State University next year to study Architectural Engineering. David says, “After four fulfilling years at OSU, I plan to use my engineering degree to help me in finding a job that I can both enjoy and can benefit the community with. I want to make a lasting impact on the people and infrastructure around me through kindness and problem solving/service.”

Sean Craven at Bend Senior High School will be attending Linfield University next year to study microbiology and biochemistry. Sean says, “Science is a subject I am very passionate about as I am fascinated in learning how life works at the molecular level. DNA interests me because it is nature's masterpiece for reproduction. CRISPR is a new and exciting biotechnology that uses DNA to its advantage. This concept interests me with not only the function, but also the execution.”

Jordan Welsh at Bend Senior High School will be attending Western Colorado University next year to study education and kinesiology. Jordan says, “With my degree, I have many career options I hope to explore such as a physical education teacher, physical therapist, or a conditioning/weight lifting trainer in high schools or colleges.”

Ben Olson at Bend Senior High School will be attending Portland State University next year to study geography. Ben says, “I am super excited to be heading to college and continuing to do the things I love.”

Benjamin Gomez at Summit High School will be attending Oregon State University next year to study design. Benjamin says, “Product Design interests me for many reasons. I can do what I love and sketch, use special apps, and be creative. I can also help the world heal by working to use reusable resources, and sustainable practices to make products.”

Sela Smith-Bedsworth at Summit High School will be attending University of Oregon next year to study pre-law studies. Sela says, “Staying engaged in my community is one of the most important aspects of my future, both academically and otherwise. I am currently planning on specializing in Environmental Law and eventually starting my own practice. I will stay true to my values and beliefs, advocating for the environment and doing everything within my power to save it.”

Cooper Andersen at Summit High School will be attending Whitman College next year to study science. Cooper says, “While I’m not precisely sure what I want to major in, I know I want to make the world a better place, whether it’s battling climate change or helping others overcome injuries and illnesses.”

Camille Broadbent at Summit High School will be attending Gonzaga University next year to explore journalism, law, and business. Camille says, “I am pursuing a higher education because I want the ability to challenge myself and possibly secure a career in journalism. Journalism offers the opportunity to engage with the world, report on important events, and help to inform and educate the public. It can also provide an outlet for creativity.”

Gabriella Gomez at Summit High School will be attending Oregon State University to study art and animation. Gabriella says, “I also am very passionate about service projects and building relationships and communities with people that we aren’t always aware need it. This is especially a passion of mine since I moved to Slovakia (on foreign exchange this year), and befriended many human rights activists who were actively working with Slovaks, Czechs, and Ukrainians to supply aid and support to Ukraine.”

David Erdahl at Summit High School will be attending Central Oregon Community College next year to study education and become an industrial arts teacher. David says, “The energy and care my role models have poured into me is what spurs me to give back to those in need. Whether it’s family, friends, members of my community, or people in other parts of the world, I am fulfilled by serving others.”

Kate Holdredge at Summit High School will be attending Gonzaga University next year to study biology. Kate says, “In college I can envision myself in biology classes exploring concepts ranging from epidemiologic methods to the physiological processes required to maintain homeostasis. I see issues in the healthcare industry regarding the proliferation of digital data and I just know that with the aid of a degree I will be equipped to face those nuanced challenges.”

Brynn Butler at Summit High School will be attending California Polytechnic University next year to study business. Brynn says, “My goal through my years in college and after is to create a business that will positively impact the world. I put my all into everything I do and am dedicated to all aspects of my life which has paid off in many ways.”

Bend Education Association is the union representing over 1,100 educators, specialists, and all licensed staff for the Bend-La Pine School District. Bend Education Association works to unite the public education profession and advocate for education professionals to ensure quality public education for all students of Oregon. Bend Education Association is a local affiliate of the Oregon Education Association and National Education Association.