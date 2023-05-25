After 2-plus years of work, Newport Avenue corridor to reopen Friday, close to on schedule

City plans June 9 celebration of project's improvements, completion

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend will open the entire Newport Avenue corridor to all modes of travel by the end of the day on Friday, close to on the original schedule when the project began two years ago, despite the many challenges over that time.

Newport Corridor Improvements Project construction was originally anticipated to take two years. Despite the uncertainty of COVID setbacks, staffing shortages and supply chain impacts, the roadway will open only one month behind the original schedule.

The city will maintain two-way traffic but travelers should expect intermittent lane shifts into June to accommodate finishing touches, such as irrigation and landscaping work.

Below the road surface, this project provides the community with reliable stormwater, water and sewer infrastructure. Above ground, this project improves continuous sidewalks throughout the corridor, safety improvements for people who walk, ride bikes and drive, and stormwater improvements to protect the Deschutes River.

The City of Bend invites the community to celebrate the completion of the Newport corridor improvements at a ceremony from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 9, on Nashville Avenue between Columbia Street and Harmon Boulevard. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Parking will be available along Harmon Boulevard.