Kôr Community Land Trust rebrands as RootedHomes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Nonprofit affordable homeownership developer Kôr Community Land Trust has rebranded to RootedHomes.

Over the past two years, the organization has not only expanded the number of net-zero homes it is building in Central Oregon, but also centered its homebuyers' needs in its community designs and organizational leadership.

In listening to its homebuyers, the organization recognized a rebrand would better engage the community and demonstrate the mission-based work of the organization.

“Feedback from our homebuyers has shaped us into the nonprofit organization we are today,” explained Jackie Keogh, Executive Director of RootedHomes. “In collaborating with homebuyers to choose our new brand, RootedHomes better connects the community to the intentionality of our brand and our value of sustainable building. Our homes root homebuyers to the Central Oregon community; now our brand does, too.”

RootedHomes’ Homebuyer Committee, composed of people with lived experience with housing instability, led the rebrand. RootedHomes was selected for its clear representation of the organization’s work in equitably building sustainable communities. The Homebuyer Committee’s lived experiences helped convey the importance of feeling rooted in home and community.

“The rebrand allowed us to talk about what Kôr was doing in a way that was not confusing or ambiguous and halted the issue of people not connecting with the mission of providing affordable housing for Central Oregon’s workforce,” shared Jasmine Wilder, RootedHomes Board Member, and Homebuyer Committee Chair. “The rebrand is a better representation of the changes and trajectory of our organization and the strategic moves that are happening at RootedHomes.”

To learn more about RootedHomes, visit their website, https://rootedhomes.org.

RootedHomes’ Mission

Provide environmentally sustainable and permanently affordable homeownership opportunities for those who contribute to the fabric of the Central Oregon economy and community.