Bend Park & Rec Board approves 2-year, $430K contract for private security patrols in parks

(Update: Board unanimously approves contract)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park & Recreation District Board on Tuesday evening unanimously agreed to authorize Executive Director Don Horton to negotiate and award a public contract to Trident Professional Security Systems, to help the district hire more unarmed private security personnel.

According to an item on the agenda, the contract with Redmond-based Trident Professional Security will have a term effective when signed by both parties through June 30, 2025, with the option to renew the contract annually for three additional one-year terms. It would be for $430,000, or about $215,000 a year for the first two years.

Issues like alcohol in the park, vandalism and leash laws have had Bend Park and Rec considering an increase in security.

"A lot of times, it's along the river parks in the summertime," BPRD Stewardship Manager Jeff Hagler said Tuesday.

Previously, they had a contract, which is ending, with Bend Patrol for nighttime security.

A new contract being considered with Trident would cover nighttime hours, and add three to four officers during the day.

"So that officer does really come along with our park stewards and help us with, situations that are just a little bit more, intense or raises in level of need for that extra uniformed officer" Hagler told NewsChannel 21.

Contracting with Trident will mean patrols cover 24 hours. Previously, those shifts have been shared with Bend Patrol.

The extra security during the day will be added at Pioneer Park, Juniper Swim Center and downtown parks.

Tuesday evening's unanimous board vote followed "a small amount of discussion," park district Communications and Community Relations Manager Julie Brown said.

"Appreciation was expressed for the work by Bend Patrol Services and Trident in the recent past and understanding that working with one partner has benefits for ease of communication and consistency," Brown added.

We asked parkgoers their thoughts on the plans. La Pine resident and frequent park user Brittney Alexander shared her thoughts.

"I think in the downtown Drake Park area, that actually would be more beneficial. But I don't think in off-season when kids are in school that it would be a very good resource," she said.

Others also had mixed reactions.

A Bend resident who goes by Hugh told us, "I'd say the parks are pretty safe. Not a lot of vandalism or anything or violence I see going on or much like that so, I don't think so.

Sawyer Park visitor Steven Rooney also chimed in.

"I understand the need for security and to help visitors in that they do feel secure when they're visiting the parks, so I think security is probably a good idea," he said. "But I myself don't find it necessary."

Whether offering security day or night, the employees will be unarmed.

"Our goals are to be that positive presence out in the parks, remind people of what the rules are," Hagler added.

The agenda item from Hagler is below:

Since 2012, the district has used the services of private security contractors who provide unarmed

security personnel to assist district Park Stewards with education and enforcement in parks and

facilities and to coordinate with local law enforcement partners.

The district previously utilized Bend Patrol Services to provide these services during both day and

night shifts. In early 2022, Bend Patrol Services notified the district that they were unable to recruit

staff to fulfill the daytime requirements of their contract. The district then solicited informal quotes

from local private security contractors and awarded a short-term contract to Trident Professional

Services for daytime services while staff reviewed the requirements of the services and drafted a

formal solicitation.

Trident Professional Security performed well under the short-term contract.

However, staff recognized the opportunity for improved efficiency and consistency of services

available by the use of a single private security contractor.

The district completed a competitive procurement process by publicly advertising a formal Request

for Proposals (RFP) on March 2, 2023. In response to the RFP, two responsive proposals were

received. Both proposals were thoroughly reviewed by an evaluation committee consisting of four

district staff members.

After a subsequent interview process, Trident Professional Security was

determined by the evaluation committee to provide the most advantageous offer for the district.