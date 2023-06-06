City of Bend dismantles, removes two-story structure homeless man built on NE Mary Rose Place

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A two-story structure a homeless man recently built on wheels along a busy northeast Bend street, drawing scrutiny and criticism, was dismantled by city and contracted crews on Tuesday for various code violations, city officials said.

The city closed a “very small section” of Mary Rose Place, keeping access to nearby businesses and properties open, to help with removal efforts for the structure that was built in the city's right of way, city Communications Director Anne Aurand said.

The person who built it was issued notice last Friday that his “campsite” needed to be moved within 72 hours, for violations that included being in one place too long under the city’s recently enacted camping code, as well as other issues, such as building a structure in the right of way and parking regulation violations.

Aurand said she understood the builder of the two-story wooden structure did move it down the road “a little bit, but that didn’t resolve the violations.”

Asked about the cost of the operation, which took a few hours, Aurand said “it’s too soon to say. We’ll get invoices after the work is completed.” Central Oregon Biosolutions was contracted to help, with three staff and a pickup/trailer.

“We’ll pay for contracted hauling/towing services,” she said. “But the bucket truck is the city’s (and) is being used for safety so no city or contractor staff is up on top of the homemade structure.”

The traffic control materials are city-owned, she explained, while “much of the staff time is existing paid staff (code enforcement, right-of-way etc.”