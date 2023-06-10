City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of June 12-18

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of June 12-18.

You’ve noticed by now that construction season has started. As you navigate your way through the City streets and neighborhoods, please remember to slow down, read the signs and stay on the designated detour routes. Check in weekly with the City on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic. Construction season will not last forever, please be patient and remember to drive like you’re in your own neighborhood.

2023 Pacific Crest Endurance Sports Festival – This special event includes a Triathlon, Duathlon, Aquathon, and team relays. The event will close SW Century Drive, SW Colorado Avenue, and SW Columbia Street (sections listed below). Special Event closure to take place June 18, 2023 from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. SW Century Drive between Skyline Ranch Road and SW Donovan Avenue SW Colorado Avenue between SW Century Drive and SW Emkay Drive SW Columbia Street between SW Emkay Drive and SW Shevlin Hixon Drive

between NW 14th Street and NW 16th Street for paving, full daytime road closure with detour, June 12th – June 16th SW Cleveland Avenue between SW Silver Lake Boulevard and SW Hill Street for a water main replacement, full road closure with local access only, June 1 – June 26

Ongoing Closures:

Neff and Purcell Improvements Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high-priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information, visit the Neff and Purcell Improvements Project webpage. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began February 22, 2023.

– Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Pettigrew & Bayou Sewer Project – This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. The project started on May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage. Pettigrew Road between Gardenia Avenue and SE Reed Market Road Bayou Drive between SE Fargo Lane and Pettigrew Road SE Fargo Lane between Clairaway Avenue and Denning Drive

between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, May 8, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023 Robal Lane signal removal at Highway 20, detour for the southbound left-turn movement at Robal Lane to Cooley Road began May 30, 2023.

signal removal at Highway 20, detour for the southbound left-turn movement at Robal Lane to Cooley Road began May 30, 2023. Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project, Phase 1 – Starting June 1, the City of Bend will be constructing Phase 1 of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project to enhance our water system. In preparation for these improvements, Cascade Natural Gas will be relocating the gas main and gas services in various areas identified below. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. Full closure of Second Street (local access only) between Utica Avenue and Vicksburg Avenue, June 12 - 16 Single lane closure with flaggers along NW Awbrey Road between Utica Avenue to Portland Avenue, June 5 - June 20 Single lane closure on the eastern end of Vicksburg between First Street and Second Street, June 12 - 13, 2023

– Infrastructure improvements along Third Street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. Street sections affected are listed below. Ferguson Sewer Project – This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion is expected fall 2023. Ferguson Road between the Central Oregon Irrigation District Canal Bridge and Sarah Drive for a sewer main installation, eastbound lane closure with detour (access to Sarah Drive currently remains open), work begins 4/26/23

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions:

Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews