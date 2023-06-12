‘Aging with Laughter,’ an upcoming Bend comedy performance, showcases senior talents

'I don't want to age with grace. I want to age with laughter - joy and laughter!'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A comedy show catered to a new kind of audience is coming to Bend.

On Friday, June 23, Aging with Laughter, a comedy revue at Silver Moon Brewing, will feature a lineup of stand-up comedians mostly in their 50s and 60s.

"The concept came because there's quite a few older comedians in our community," producer Elizabeth Ueland said.

Ueland is hosting the comedy show, a decision influenced by a touring comedian last March.

"I went to a comedy show, Brad Upton's over at the Tower (Theatre), she recalled. "It sold out in five minutes -- all tickets. So they put in a different show, a second show, and that sold out. That tells us there is a market for the older comic."

Ueland's path to comedy started later in life. By producing, she provides an opportunity for comedians with similar backgrounds to get stage time.

"I was 64 when I started." Ueland said. "I was writing when I was 63, but now I'm 65 and I've become a producer and I want to serve our community with some fun and laughs."

The show will be hosted by Ueland and feature five local comedians, including Aaron Johnson.

"My family inspired me to do standup," Johnson said. "I'm a husband of one wife. She's my childhood sweetheart. I have three adult kids -- and I can't stand them. Other than that. I'm here in Bend, Oregon -- and I love it."

Aaron Johnson started doing stand-up a few months ago. This show at Silver Moon is one of his first opportunities to hit the stage.

"I love storytelling, and so when I get on stage, that's kind of like my niche." Johnson said. "I take them down a journey. I tell the story."

Tickets for the Silver Moon Brewing show are available through venuepilot.com for $15 or at the door for $20. The doors open at 6 p.m., the performance starts at 7 p.m.

"They say, as you age, it's aging with grace," Ueland said. "But I don't want to age with grace. I want to age with laughter - joy and laughter! And I want to share it with my my community."