Bend-La Pine Schools free summer meal program begins next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools will offer healthy meals at no charge to children and teens at six outdoor locations this summer. The program, open to anyone 18 and younger, begins Tuesday, June 20 and continues through the fourth week of August.

“Our summer meals program helps provide families with food security when our school kitchens are closed,” said Garra Schluter, Assistant Director of Nutrition for the school district. “We see a lot of families come out each weekday, enjoy a lunch made from scratch, and have some fun in the parks.”

Lunch will be served 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20 through Aug. 18 (closed July 3-4), at these locations:

· Pilot Butte Park, 1310 NE Highway 20

· Sun Meadow Park, 61141 Dayspring Dr.

Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20 through Aug. 18 (closed July 3-4), at these locations:

· Alpenglow Park, 61049 SE 15th St.

· Larkspur Park, 1600 SE Reed Market Road

· La Pine Elementary School, 51615 Coach Road, La Pine

Breakfast will be served 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 27 through Aug. 25 (closed July 3-4, July 14 and Aug. 4), at this location:

· Boys & Girls Club Downtown, Bend-La Pine Schools Education Center, 520 NW Wall St.

All meals must be eaten on site. There is no registration or fee. Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend with their children and may purchase a meal for themselves for $5.