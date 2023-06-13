Shepherd’s House needs your help: Mobile shower truck in need of socks, undergarments

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking for help from the community.

It operates a Mobile Shower Truck that provides showers to our homeless neighbors at multiple locations throughout the community. This work is primarily supported by their faithful volunteer teams. They are currently averaging 85-100 showers each week.

One of their greatest needs in supplying this service is clean socks and undergarments. Please consider donating NEW clean socks and undergarments for adults to Shepherd’s House Ministries. Items can be dropped off in two locations

Drop-Off Locations:

Shepherd's House Men’s Center located at 1854 NE Division

The Lighthouse Navigation Center located at 275 NE 2nd Street.

Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm

Monetary donations can also be made to support this effort by visiting https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/