City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of June 19-25

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of June 19-25.

Street Preservation – Various major streets will have street resurfacing that will include overnight street closures during its duration. Work expected June 19 – July 17. Learn more about Street Preservation operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation. Roads affected are listed below. NE Butler Market Road between NE Fourth Street and NE Eighth Street, June 19 - 27 OB Riley Road between Business 97 and Mathers Drive, June 22 – July 10 NE 27th Street between NE Neff Road and NE Butler Market Road, June 29 – July 17

– Various major streets will have street resurfacing that will include overnight street closures during its duration. Work expected June 19 – July 17. Learn more about Street Preservation operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation. Roads affected are listed below. 2023 Criterion Race Series – This special event is a six-week race event occurring every Wednesday from June 21 – July 26. The event will close a few NW City streets (listed below). A detour will be in place for the event. NW Crosby Drive between NW Elwood Lane and NW Crossing Drive NW Crossing Drive between NW Crosby Drive and NW Lolo Drive NW Elwood Lane between NW Crosby Drive and NW Lolo Drive NW Lolo Drive between NW Elwood Lane and NW Crossing Drive

– This special event is a six-week race event occurring every Wednesday from June 21 – July 26. The event will close a few NW City streets (listed below). A detour will be in place for the event. Button Brush Avenue between Brosterhous Road and the Jewell Elementary bus access for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access only, begins June 20, 2023

between Brosterhous Road and the Jewell Elementary bus access for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access only, begins June 20, 2023 Brentwood Avenue between SE American Lane and Whitetail Street for street improvements, full road closure, begins June 20, 2023

Ongoing Closures:

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Wilson Avenue between SE 4th Street and SE 9th Street for street improvements, westbound closure with detour, Begins May 15, 2023.

– Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Neff and Purcell Improvement Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information visit the Neff and Purcell Improvements Project Webpage. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began February 22, 2023.

- The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information visit the Neff and Purcell Improvements Project Webpage. SW Cleveland Avenue between SW Silver Lake Boulevard and SW Hill Street for a water main replacement, full road closure with local access only, June 1 – June 26

between SW Silver Lake Boulevard and SW Hill Street for a water main replacement, full road closure with local access only, June 1 – June 26 NW Crossing Farmers Market – special event occurring every Saturday June 3 – October 14. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

– special event occurring every Saturday June 3 – October 14. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). Skyline Ranch Road between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, May 8, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023

between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, May 8, 2023 - Aug. 14, 2023 Pettigrew & Bayou Sewer Project – This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. Project started on May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage. Pettigrew Road between Gardenia Avenue and SE Reed Market Road Bayou Drive between SE Fargo Lane and Pettigrew Road SE Fargo Lane between Clairaway Avenue and Denning Drive

– This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. Project started on May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage.

Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project, Phase 1 – Starting June 1, the City of Bend will be constructing Phase 1 of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project to enhance our water system. In preparation for these improvements, Cascade Natural Gas will be relocating the gas main and gas services in various areas identified below. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. Full closure of Second Street (local access only) between Utica Avenue and Vicksburg Avenue, June 12 - 16 Single lane closure with flaggers along NW Awbrey Road between Utica Avenue to Portland Avenue, June 5 - 20 Single lane closure on the eastern end of Vicksburg between First Street and Second Street, June 12 - 13

– Starting June 1, the City of Bend will be constructing Phase 1 of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project to enhance our water system. In preparation for these improvements, Cascade Natural Gas will be relocating the gas main and gas services in various areas identified below. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website.

ODOT HWY 20 Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Robal Lane signal removal at Highway 20, detour for the southbound left-turn movement at Robal Lane to Cooley Road – began May 30, 2023

– Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Ferguson Sewer Project – This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023. For more information visit the Ferguson Sewer Project webpage. Ferguson Road between the Central Oregon Irrigation District Canal Bridge and Sarah Drive for a sewer main installation, eastbound lane closure with detour (access to Sarah Drive currently remains open), work began April 26, 2023

– This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023. For more information visit the Ferguson Sewer Project webpage.

Future Road Closures:

4th of July Pet Parade – Parade will have various road closures in and around downtown (listed below). The event will occur July 4, 2023. NW Wall Street between NW Newport Avenue and NW Franklin Ave NW Riverside Boulevard between NW Wall Street and NW Galveston Avenue NW Galveston Avenue between NW Tumalo Avenue and NW Harmon Boulevard NW Harmon Boulevard between NW Galveston Avenue and NW Newport Avenue NW Newport Avenue between NW Harmon Boulevard and NW Wall Street

– Parade will have various road closures in and around downtown (listed below). The event will occur July 4, 2023. 2023 Bend Summer Festival - Event taking place Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9 at 5 p.m. Various Road closures in Downtown Bend: Oregon Avenue and Minnesota Avenue between Wall Street and Lava Road. Bond Street between Franklin Avenue and Greenwood Avenue.

- Event taking place Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9 at 5 p.m. Various Road closures in Downtown Bend:

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions:

Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews