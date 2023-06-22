Tickets for the 34th Great Park Duck Race go on sale next week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Tickets for The Great Drake Park Duck Race go on sale on Thursday, June 29. This year marks the 34th consecutive year of local Rotary clubs, businesses and community members raising much-needed funds for local non-profit organizations.

The Duck Race has raised nearly $2 million since it began in the late 1980s.

On Sunday, September 10, thousands of the bright colored ducks will float down the river to determine the prize winners. There will be festivities in the park starting at 11 a.m., including music, food trucks, bouncy houses and a kids duck race.

Duck race raffle tickets are $5 and can be purchased at First Community, Mid Oregon, OnPoint, Oregon Community Credit Union and SELCO Credit Union locations and online at www.theduckrace.com. Local Rotarians and the Duck mascot will also be out in the community promoting ticket sales throughout the summer. Look for them at familiar venues such as Newport Avenue Market.

Twenty-one prizes with total value over $19,000 will be raffled, including the Grand Prize of $5,000 cash! Additional prizes include a Hoodoo Ski Area season passes, diamond earrings from Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, and much more.

2023 Duck Race ticket proceeds will benefit Central Oregon non-profits CASA, Education Foundation for Bend-La Pine Schools, Furnish Hope, MountainStar Family Relief Nursery, Neighbor Impact, Saving Grace, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The Great Drake Park Duck Race is presented by local Rotary clubs and sponsored by Credit Unions Working Together (First Community, Mid Oregon, OnPoint, Oregon Community Credit Union and SELCO Credit Union).

2023 prize sponsors include Bella Nuova Day Spa, Cascade Insurance Group, Century Insurance, Lewis Outdoors, Hoodoo Ski Area, Hutch’s Bicycles, Johnson Brothers Appliance, Les Schwab, Loud & Clear A/V Systems, Miller Lumber, PacificSource Medicare, PayneWest Insurance, The Pennbrook Company, RBC Wealth Management. Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, Stereo Planet, and Zivney Financial Group. Media and other sponsors include Bend Radio Group (Mix 100.7, KSJJ 102.9, Power 94, 92.9FM), The Bulletin, Cascades Business News, Central Oregon Daily, Combined Communications (99.7 The Bull, KBND, 101.7, 107.7 Gold, 98.3 The Twins, 101.7), News Channel 21, and Source Weekly. In-kind support includes Carlson Sign, Humore.us, and Sign Pro.