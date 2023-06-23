Skip to Content
Bend

Bend Fire & Rescue hosting Camp Fire Axe

Bend Fire & Rescue
By
Published 10:45 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue has kicked off Camp Fire Axe 2023! This camp is an exciting introduction into a Fire/EMS career at Bend Fire.

Students from 16-18 years old will experience four days of what a traditional fire academy is like.

They will learn the history of the fire service, Bend Fire's core values and what it takes to serve our community, medical skills like CPR/AED and the path to becoming a paramedic, firefighting skills and techniques, hose and equipment drills, and most importantly, teamwork!

We hope to ignite inspiring career possibilities and forever friendships. 

Article Topic Follows: Bend

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content