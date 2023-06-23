Bend Fire & Rescue hosting Camp Fire Axe

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue has kicked off Camp Fire Axe 2023! This camp is an exciting introduction into a Fire/EMS career at Bend Fire.

Students from 16-18 years old will experience four days of what a traditional fire academy is like.

They will learn the history of the fire service, Bend Fire's core values and what it takes to serve our community, medical skills like CPR/AED and the path to becoming a paramedic, firefighting skills and techniques, hose and equipment drills, and most importantly, teamwork!

We hope to ignite inspiring career possibilities and forever friendships.