Fireworks on the Fourth: Plans set for Bend’s Pilot Butte, Redmond’s Deschutes County Fair & Expo displays

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It wouldn't be the Fourth on the High Desert without the large, professional fireworks displays celebrating our country's birthday.

This year’s 4th of July Pilot Butte public fireworks display will commence at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th . In preparation, the Oregon State Parks Department and Bend Fire Department ask that the community observe the following restrictions to Pilot Butte State Park from July 1st through July 5th.

The access road to the summit will be closed to all vehicle traffic. The gate closes at 10pm on June 30 th as part of the normal park operations. It will remain closed until the afternoon of July 5 th due to fireworks operations.

The gate closes at 10pm on June 30 as part of the normal park operations. It will remain closed until the afternoon of July 5 due to fireworks operations. All the trails and roadways will be accessible to pedestrians only starting 10:00 pm on June 30 th . With the exception of the summit, which will be closed to all but authorized personnel and equipment. Please respect the barriers that will be placed across the road and pathways to prevent access to the summit. This is for everyone's safety and security.

With the exception of the summit, which will be closed to all but authorized personnel and equipment. Please respect the barriers that will be placed across the road and pathways to prevent access to the summit. This is for everyone's safety and security. Access to ALL trails and roadways ( top to bottom ) on Pilot Butte will be closed on July 4 th at sun up through the afternoon of July 5 th . No access will be permitted with security and law enforcement on site to enforce restrictions. This is for the safety of the set up crews and visitors to the park. The area will reopen when the clean up process has been completed.

No access will be permitted with security and law enforcement on site to enforce restrictions. This is for the safety of the set up crews and visitors to the park. The area will reopen when the clean up process has been completed. Signs/fences and security will be placed at the closure points on the Butte . Please respect the closed areas and do not attempt entry, for your own safety and the safety of those working to set up the fireworks. Visitors will NOT be allowed into the closed areas at any time.

. Please respect the closed areas and do not attempt entry, for your own safety and the safety of those working to set up the fireworks. Visitors will NOT be allowed into the closed areas at any time. The main parking area at the base of Pilot Butte, off Linnea Drive, will be open during the fireworks show. But we ask that you do not block any emergency access roads or public/private streets, as this can delay a response to an emergency.

Pilot Butte will reopen for all pedestrian visitors the afternoon of July 5 th after all fireworks and equipment have been secured and removed from the site.

after all fireworks and equipment have been secured and removed from the site. Oregon State Parks and Bend Fire Department remind everyone that pets are not permitted in the park during the show.

The fireworks are presented each year as a gift to the community from Subaru of Bend and their partners. Thanks also to the local Scout troops that help clean up the fireworks each year after the show. A huge thank you to the local fire crews from the US Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry for assisting with the fire safety on the butte during the show. Without their support each year, this show would not be possible.

For more information, please contact Oregon State Parks at (541) 388-6055

or the Bend Fire Department at (541) 322-6300.

Meanwhile, Redmond proudly presents its highly anticipated 4th of July Fireworks Show, brought to you by High Desert Aggregate & Paving. Fireworks will be launched from the Deschutes County Fair & Expo starting at dusk on Tuesday, July 4th.

Please note that parking at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo will NOT be available for the viewing of the fireworks. We encourage attendees to park legally in nearby areas such as 19th Street, or explore various vantage points throughout town to enjoy the spectacle from a comfortable and safe distance.

Limited parking will be available, by reservation, at Juniper Golf Course. They will be offering BBQ, beverages, and a great vantage point. Call the Pro Shop for details and reservations (541-548-3121).

As a reminder, illegal fireworks are prohibited. Keep alcohol and personal fireworks at home. Please pick up after yourselves and leave the area cleaner than you found it!

About Redmond Fireworks:

Redmond 4th of July Fireworks is an annual event organized by community partners, including the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB. It aims to foster a sense of community pride and celebrate the spirit of Independence Day. Sponsored by High Desert Aggregate & Paving.

For more information, please contact the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB at 541-923-5191 or go online to www.visitredmondoregon.com.