Oregon DHS update: Three missing Bend children who may have been at risk have been found

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three young children who went missing from Bend with their mother and a man earlier this month and were considered possibly at risk have been found, the Oregon Department of Human Services reported Wednesday.

The ODHS Child Welfare Division had issued a public alert Tuesday to help find Brantley, Logan and River Hinson. They went missing from Bend on June 17 and were found Wednesday, the agency said.

DHS said it was “thankful for the community support to find” the children.

Earlier info:

Brantley Hinson, age 7, Logan Hinson, age 4, and River Hinson, age 3 went missing with their mother Stephanie Lloyd and Kyle McMullen from Bend on Saturday, June 17, the agency said Tuesday.

The Oregon DHS Child Welfare Division "believes that they may be at risk and is searching for them to assess their safety," the announcement said

ODHS asks the public to help in the effort to find Brantley, Logan and River. Anyone who suspects they have information about the location of them or Stephanie Lloyd and Kyle McMullen is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

It is possible that they are in Oregon, or that they have traveled to Idaho or Alaska, DHS said.

Name: Brantley Hinson

Pronouns: He/him

Date of birth: March 15, 2016

Hair: Brown

Deschutes County Sheriff Office case #23-34797

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1484423

Name: Logan Hinson

Pronouns: He/him

Date of birth: June 11, 2019

Hair: Blond

Deschutes County Sheriff Office case #23-34797

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1484423

Name: River Hinson

Pronouns:

Date of birth: May 4, 2021

Hair: Blond

Deschutes County Sheriff Office case #23-34797

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1484423

