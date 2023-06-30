City of Bend OKs big new Costco plans off Hwy. 20 and Cooley Road, including gas station, car wash

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Costco has won city planners’ approval of their plans to build a new, 185,000-square-foot warehouse store at a site off Highway 20 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, including a gas station and car wash.

Construction of the new store, destined to replace the long-standing Costco at the Forum Shopping Center on Northeast Highway 20, could begin as soon as this fall, city Senior Planner Aaron Henson said. An appeal period for the site plan ends on July 10th.

Last fall, city councilors approved a revised master plan for the 52-acre Gateway North site by Highway 20, Cooley Road and Robal Lane, having balked at an initial request for more parking and fewer bike parking spaces than required. But changes were made that eased their concerns, such as a transit "mobility hub," saving more trees in the parking area and adding electric vehicle charging stations.

But since then, plans for associated multi-family and senior apartments, as well as retail stores and restaurants, have been sidelined due to the developers’ funding not materializing, Henson said. The developer, Powell Development Corp., is marketing the part of the property where housing was planned.

The developers contributed $5.5 million to a pair new roundabouts under construction on Highway 20 at Cooley Road and Robal Lane, officials said.