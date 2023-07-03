Skip to Content
Bend man killed, woman injured in single-vehicle crash on US Highway 26 in Grant County

PRAIRIE CITY, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was killed and a Bend woman was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 26 in Grant County, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation found that Michael Thomas Owen, 64, of Bend, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup heading west on Highway 26 near milepost 198 when he left the road for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree.

Owen died at the scene, OSP said. A 66-year-old Bend woman riding in the vehicle with him was injured and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by Blue Mountain Hospital Ambulance and ODOT.

