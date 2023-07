Next Monday's planned city of Bend clearing of the years-long Hunnell Road homeless encampment brought another protest Tuesday in front of the Deschutes County Courthouse, with a petition urging city councilors to change course.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.