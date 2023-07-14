City of Bend road and traffic report: Week of July 17-23

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of July 17-23.

For the Week of July 17 – 23:

Brosterhous Road between Brentwood Avenue and Kobe Street for tree trimming work, moving single lane closure with flagging, expect delays, July 17 to July 19

Woodriver Drive between Birchwood Court and Alderwood Circle for tree removal, full road closure with local access only, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19

Ongoing Closures:

Bend Night Market - Event from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. every Friday, July 7 through September 22. Road closure: NW Idaho Avenue between NW Bond Street and NW Wall Street.

- Event from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. every Friday, July 7 through September 22. Road closure: NW Idaho Avenue between NW Bond Street and NW Wall Street. Button Brush Avenue between Brosterhous Road and the Jewell Elementary bus access, for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access only, begins June 20.

Brentwood Avenue between SE American Lane and Whitetail Street for street improvements, full road closure, begins June 20.

NW Crossing Farmers Market – Event occurring every Saturday from June 3 to October 14. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

– Event occurring every Saturday from June 3 to October 14. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). Skyline Ranch Road between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, May 8 to August 14

Pettigrew & Bayou Sewer Project – This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems.Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. Project started on May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage . Pettigrew Road between Gardenia Avenue and SE Reed Market Road Bayou Drive between SE Fargo Lane and Pettigrew Road SE Fargo Lane between Clairaway Avenue and Denning Drive

– This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems.Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. Project started on May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the . Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15 th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website . This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Wilson Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Ninth Street for street improvements, westbound closure with detour, began May 15.

– Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15 Street. For more information visit the . This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project, Phase 1 – Starting June 1, the City of Bend began Phase 1 of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project to enhance the water system. Cascade Natural Gas will be relocating the gas main and gas services in various areas identified below. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website . Vicksburg Avenue between Awbrey Road and 1 st Street : Local access only, and restricted parking on the south side of the street.

Starting June 1, the City of Bend began Phase 1 of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project to enhance the water system. Cascade Natural Gas will be relocating the gas main and gas services in various areas identified below. For more information, visit the . Neff & Purcell Improvement Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began February 22, 2023. NE Purcell Boulevard between NE Full Moon Drive to the end of street, full road closure with detour, began June 21.

- The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. ODOT HWY 20 Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. City street sections affected listed below. Robal Lane closed between Highway 20 and Cascade Village entrance, detour using Cooley and Hunnel, began July 5.

– Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. City street sections affected listed below. Ferguson Sewer Project – This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023. Ferguson Road will be closed to eastbound traffic from east of Ladera Road to east of Magnolia Lane for a sewer main installation, eastbound lane closure with detour

This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023.

Future Road Closures:

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Deedee Fraley, Right of Way & Construction Manager

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: www.bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: www.bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: www.bendoregon.gov/enews