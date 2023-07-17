A disabled veteran in Bend is in need of a new service dog; you can help

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- James Darcy has relied on the assistance of service dogs for decades.

After a 30-foot fall, Darcy had several injuries. Damage to his hip makes it especially difficult for him to move around.

Service animals like his dog, Rocky, have provided physical support to Darcy, as well as emotional support for his PTSD.

Sadly, Rocky's age and health issues mean he'll soon be put down. Darcy's family is concerned they won't be able to afford another service dog.

"With my pension, I make under $1,500 a month," Darcy said Monday. "I surely cannot afford another dog. My quality of life without one -- there's no quality to it."

For Darcy to get another service dog, he'll need to raise $2,000 to $3,000.

There's now an account at First Community Credit Union in Bend for donations. It's called the Rocky account, in honor of his service dog for the past 10 years.

In order to donate, you'll just need to tell the clerk his name: -- James Darcy.