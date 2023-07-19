32 dogs rescued from crowded Oklahoma shelter flown into Bend Airport for Street Dog Hero

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend nonprofit Street Dog Hero welcomed 32 rescue dogs from a crowded Oklahoma shelter, flown to Bend Airport on Wednesday by the organization Dog is My Copilot.

The dogs will be available for adoption - in fact, five already have been.

"This flight in particular, we got a message about one dog," said Jaymie Friesner, medical and intake manager of Street Dog Hero.

"She was a little shiatsu. She had me. She stole my heart. So I said, 'We'll take her."

And they ended up taking them all.