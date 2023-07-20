City of Bend receives $962K state ‘Community Paths’ grant toward Hawthorne overcrossing project

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – From a new bike path in Gold Beach to an overcrossing in Bend, from the Umatilla River Trail to the Grand Ronde Multi-use Path study, projects that improve travel for those who walk and roll are receiving $34.6 million from ODOT.

The Oregon Transportation Commission approved the 25 recommended Oregon Community Paths (OCP) projects at its meeting last week in Pendleton.

The grants awarded include $962,963 for Bend’s Hawthorne Avenue overcrossing. The city recently was awarded about $25 million in other state and federal funding for the project, a key new cross-town walking and biking connection over the Bend Parkway and BNSF Railway tracks that is now in the planning stages.

“We had another round of outstanding applicants, requesting a total of $80 million,” said Alan Thompson, OCP program manager. “All 57 of them addressed needs for off-road paths or as necessary alternatives to busy roadways.”

The OCP program, created by the historic transportation funding program HB 2017, is a competitive program that provides federal and state grants in biking and walking facilities that are “off system,” meaning facilities that are not primarily on or along a roadway.

ODOT will now develop agreements with the successful applicants, allowing the projects to start after October 1. Grantees will then move forward with their various construction and planning projects.

Review and recommendations process

ODOT staff reviewed and ranked applications according to procedures approved by the Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. Staff scored an initial list of projects as follows:

Those that addressed needs in the highest transportation-disadvantaged areas. Those that addressed safety barriers. Those that had a high probability of project completion within five years.

The Oregon Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee then reviewed all applications for this second round of funding and recommended the list of applications to the Oregon Transportation Commission for approval.

If you are interested in the Oregon Community Paths program, sign up for updates. More information about the program is available on the OCP website.