Now you can pay for parking in advance for downtown Bend events, on the app

today at 4:08 PM
Published 3:37 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend has created a new feature to make event parking in Downtown Bend easier and faster. On the Pango app, you can now pay in advance for any event in Downtown Bend -- for example, the upcoming First Friday Art Walk on August 4th.  

Here’s a step by step how to: 

  • Download the Pango App 
  • Create an account 
  • Open the Menu (three lines in the upper left corner) 
  • Select Purchase Permits 
  • Select First Friday Event Parking 

“We have done pre-sale at the Downtown garage before with events, but now we have made it easier,” Diamond Parking City Manager Terence Spakousky said. “Once you have purchased your pre-paid permit for the event, you scan the QR code on the app for access -- or just drive in, if the permit is linked to your license plate.”  

You can also purchase the permit online at www.mypango.com  

