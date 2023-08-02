Now you can pay for parking in advance for downtown Bend events, on the app

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend has created a new feature to make event parking in Downtown Bend easier and faster. On the Pango app, you can now pay in advance for any event in Downtown Bend -- for example, the upcoming First Friday Art Walk on August 4th.

Here’s a step by step how to:

Download the Pango App

Create an account

Open the Menu (three lines in the upper left corner)

Select Purchase Permits

Select First Friday Event Parking

“We have done pre-sale at the Downtown garage before with events, but now we have made it easier,” Diamond Parking City Manager Terence Spakousky said. “Once you have purchased your pre-paid permit for the event, you scan the QR code on the app for access -- or just drive in, if the permit is linked to your license plate.”

You can also purchase the permit online at www.mypango.com