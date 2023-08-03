ODOT: Bend N. Corridor project ahead of schedule; Hwy. 20-Robal Lane roundabout set to partially open

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend North Corridor project that will shift the Parkway east and turn the current route into a business extension of Third Street is ahead of schedule, ODOT said Thursday as it noted two more traffic changes next week, including partial opening of the Highway 20-Robal Lane two-lane roundabout.

"Thanks to the hard work and commitment to safety on the jobsite by the construction crews, the Bend North Corridor project is currently ahead of schedule," ODOT said in an email update. "This project will realign one of the most congested portions of U.S. 97 in Bend and improve a section of U.S. 20. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024."

"Stay alert for new traffic patterns or work zone staging areas that may be in place. When approaching work zones, remember to slow down and drive cautiously for your safety and for the safety of our crews," they added.

Upcoming traffic pattern changes and detours are outlined below.

Beginning on Wednesday, August 9, the left turn onto westbound U.S. 20 from Jamison Street will be permanently closed to traffic; however, emergency services are allowed to make the left turn onto westbound U.S. 20 using a dedicated driveway for authorized vehicles only.

Travelers wanting to access westbound U.S. 20 will need to proceed to Empire Avenue. Vehicles will continue to be able to turn right on Jamison Street from eastbound U.S. 20, as well as turn right onto eastbound U.S. 20 from Jamison Street.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change. Visit the Bend North Corridor website for more detailed information.

Also next Wednesday, Robal Lane will reopen to traffic and the new two-lane roundabout being constructed at U.S. 20 and Robal Lane will open a single lane for travelers. The roundabout is expected to fully open as a two-lane roundabout in October.

The following steps will help you travel safely through a roundabout.

Slow down as you approach the roundabout. Look for signs to determine where your exit is located.

Traffic in the roundabout has the right-of-way. Before you enter the roundabout, you must yield to traffic inside and exiting the roundabout. Wait for a gap and merge into traffic. Be prepared to stop if necessary.

Once inside the roundabout, move around the circle until you reach your exit. Allow bicycles that have merged into traffic the full travel lane and don’t pass.

Indicate your plan to exit using your right turn signal. Watch for people in the crosswalk and be prepared to stop.

Watch a video by the Federal Highway Administration to learn the rules of the roundabout​. Or read our All About Roundabouts FAQs​.