City of Bend’s e-bike rebate program deemed a success

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In January, the City of Bend received a $150,000 Electric Mobility Grant from Pacific Power to provide vouchers for e-bikes. The City partnered with Commute Options to administer the grant.

The program awarded 75 rebates, worth $2,000 each, over the course of three lotteries held in April and May. To qualify, applicants had to be residents of Bend and at or below 80% of the area median income. Over 600 people applied for an e-bike rebate. All 75 rebates were redeemed at four local bike shops. Recipients were required to complete an online e-bike safety course developed by Commute Options.

According to Brian Potwin, Executive Director of Commute Options, most recipients purchased commuter bikes and reported that the bikes would help them replace car trips. Recipients were encouraged to log-in to the Get There Oregon platform and track their trips. As of July 28, 363 e-bike trips were logged through Get There Oregon which translates into a savings of 1,125 pounds of CO2 emissions.

"Commute Options mission is to increase access to transportation options across Oregon. When the City of Bend invited us to administer the e-bike rebate program we jumped at the chance to help our community,” said Potwin. “Participation in the program exceeded our expectations and shows the growing need for transportation options in Bend. In addition to the rebates, Commute Options produced and delivered online e-bike safety education to all 600 applicants of the program. We appreciate the assistance of the local bicycle shops and we consider the program a complete success."