Bend-La Pine Schools’ Winnie the Pooh bus safety program returns for new riders

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New bus riders, kindergarten students and their families are invited to learn about bus safety and take a spin on a school bus during the Winnie the Pooh School Bus Safety programs at Bend Transportation Department’s Bus Center and La Pine Elementary next week.

During the events, families will watch a short movie featuring Winnie the Pooh, learn about the rules of bus riding and ride a bus together.

“Riding a bus for the first time can be intimidating for those young students stepping on for the first time, and we want to make sure our new riders feel ready and welcome,” said Kim Crabtree, the school district's director of transportation. “These events give us time before the start of the year to answer questions and demonstrate the safety features of buses, so come September, both riders and families feel confident about students riding the bus.”

The popular, one-hour sessions are scheduled to take place on the following days:

Bend-La Pine Transportation Department, 501 SE Second Street, Bend

• Tuesday, August 15, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, August 16, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

La Pine Elementary, 51615 Coach Road, La Pine

• Friday, August 18, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

At the events, students learn how to cross the street safely, line up to wait for the bus and about behavior expectations while riding the bus. A Spanish-speaking staff member will be available during all sessions. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information on the Winnie the Pooh School Bus Safety Program, contact 541-355-

5702.