Summer celebration planned at Bend Senior Services Center, thanks to new partnership

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After years of celebrating through car windows during the pandemic, the Council on Aging of Central Oregon and Home Instead Bend will be hosting a Tropical Paradise Party on Wednesday, August 23, and individuals 60 and over are invited to join.

From 11am-2pm, guests will enjoy tropical-themed games, a photobooth, music, and a special community lunch.

The Tropical Paradise Party celebrates summer in Central Oregon and a newly formed partnership between Home Instead and Meals on Wheels called Power of a Knock.

The campaign is designed to raise awareness and educate the public, both about issues of loneliness and isolation as well as the important programs offered by Meals on Wheels America and local partners like the CoA. Central Oregon’s local franchise, Home Instead Bend, has taken this partnership one step further by sponsoring this summer celebration.

Gloria Vloedman, Director of Operations with Home Instead Bend says, “Both of our organizations see each day the transformative impact we make through our connections with aging adults – whether through volunteers preparing meals or Home Instead Care Pros delivering care. We also know that nutrition contributes significantly to overall physical and emotional health. Anyone can play a role in ensuring their aging loved ones feel connected and get the proper nutrition they need as they age.

This special lunch event is something older adults in the community really look forward to every year. Our whole office team will be there staffing the games and serving food. It's going to be a blast!”

Cassie Regimbal, Executive Director of CoA says, “We are grateful that Home Instead Bend partnered with us for this once-a-year party. We love to have opportunities for our staff and volunteers to celebrate with our guests, and this will be one of our biggest summer events to date.”

Tropical Paradise Party Details:

Wednesday, August 23rd from 11am - 2pm

Council on Aging Senior Services Center, 1036 NE 5th Street, Bend, 97701

Free for anyone 60 and over, and individuals are encouraged to join from across the counties.

Games include coconut bowling, water balloon toss, corn hole, flamingo ring toss and more.

Tabling by local organizations like the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance and the High Desert Museum.

Performance by the Bend Ukulele Group

Tropical themed lunch including kalua pork, summer macaroni salad, haupia, and fresh pineapple.

Raffle including gifts from the Tower Theater, High Desert Museum, and Heartwarmers.

About Home Instead Bend

Founded in 1994, the Home Instead® network is the world’s largest provider of non-medical in-home care services for seniors, with more than 875 independently owned and operated franchises in 15 countries and 16 markets, spanning four continents. Home Instead in Central Oregon employs CAREGivers who provide client services including companionship, meal preparation, medication reminders, light housekeeping, errands and personal care (assistance with bathing, dressing and toileting). Local owners Jonathan and Cole Mack purchased the franchise with a shared hope to create a more personal approach to helping people remain safe at home. At Home Instead, it’s relationship before task, while continuing to provide superior quality service that enhances the lives of seniors everywhere.

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging of Central Oregon (CoA) has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. CoA advocates for, empowers, and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being. To find out more about the Council on Aging of Central Oregon, visit www.councilonaging.org or call (541) 678-5483.