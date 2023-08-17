Bend’s Old Mill District adds 300 bike parking spots, aims to be ‘greenest venue in the country’

150 new bike racks, funded by Visit Central Oregon, OnPoint Credit Union; brings district to more than 500

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- One of the truly joyful summer activities in Bend is riding your bike to the Old Mill District, grabbing dinner and catching a concert at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. And it just got a whole lot easier for more people who'd rather ride their bikes there to do just that.

The Old Mill District in July unveiled 150 new bike racks, providing 300 new bike parking spots right outside of Oregon’s largest outdoor amphitheater.

“This is something people have asked for,” said Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater Marketing Director Beau Eastes. “Our venue is so easy to walk and bike to , we want to make that as appealing as possible to concertgoers.”

The new bike racks were funded by Visit Central Oregon and OnPoint Community Credit Union, the amphitheater’s official sustainability partner. The project includes custom racks designed by Ryan Evans of D-Ring Design Works in Grants Pass. The additions bring the total bike parking capacity in the Old Mill District to more than 500.

“As the official sustainability partner of the Hayden Homes Amphitheater, we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that create a positive impact on our community and environment,” said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer of OnPoint Community Credit Union. “These new bike racks not only promote eco-friendly transportation but also enrich the overall experience for everyone who visits the amphitheater and the vibrant Old Mill District.”

The new custom blue and orange racks are located in two spots; near the Hayden Homes Amphitheater box office in the gravel parking lot south of the venue and in the westside lawn area just before the amphitheater’s main gates.

“Visit Central Oregon is excited to partner with the Old Mill District to meet the demand for more bike racks near Hayden Homes Amphitheater,” said Katie Johnson, Visit Central Oregon’s Senior Marketing Manager. “We know that so many people love being able to bike to shows and to the Old Mill District, whether they're visiting or are local to the area. These 300 new bike parking spots reduce the number of cars on the road and in the parking lots for shows. We're also proud to support the great sustainability work that the venue is already doing. “

The project is part of the venue’s Take Note Initiative, designed to reduce waste and make the amphitheater a more environmentally friendly venue.

“We try to be the greenest concert venue in the country,” Eastes said. “We don’t sell any plastic bottles inside and we sort all of our trash, compost and recyclables. Last year, we were able to divert almost 80 percent of our waste away from the landfill. This project enhances our overall sustainability efforts.

“These beautiful new racks that promote riding your bike to the venue,” Eastes added, “are another step in achieving that goal.”

About the Old Mill District

Celebrating 20 years as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional, and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District – the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region. www.oldmilldistrict.com.

About Visit Central Oregon

Visit Central Oregon is a 501c6 that serves as the regional destination marketing organization and drives overnight visitation to the region to support a thriving tourism economy. Visit Central Oregon inspires travel to the region through an integrated marketing campaign that celebrates the unique culture, people, and landscapes in the area. As the Regional Destination Marketing Organization appointed by Travel Oregon, Visit Central Oregon manages the Regional Cooperative Tourism Program which is leveraged by a portion of the Deschutes County budget to optimize the economic impact from tourism to the region.

About OnPoint Community Credit Union

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 522,000 members and with assets of $8.7 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union’s membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.