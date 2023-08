A pedestrian was taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of NE 27th Street and Grand Way, near the entrance to the Forum Shopping Center. Police cited the driver for failure to obey a traffic device.

