Youth classes in Bend seek to instill a love of cooking and community for kids and teens

Bend's Kindred Creative Kitchen is hosting its last camp of the summer this week; an exploration of French cuisine.

Young chefs-in-training are learning to make dishes like French onion soup, lyonnaise salad and chicken cassoulet.

Owner Michele Morris said Monday she hopes to help campers build connections with one another, while learning a valuable skill.

Learn more at: https://www.thekindredcreativekitchen.com/