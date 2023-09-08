Hayden Homes Amphitheater’s 2023 season is not yet over, but first 2024 concert announced: Riley Green

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – It’s never too early to start planning the summer concert season -- and with that in mind, Hayden Homes Amphitheater announced Friday its first concert booking for next year: country performer Riley Green.

Riley Green, one of country music’s rising stars, is set to play the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley will join Green in Bend on his Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour. The 33-city tour, which starts Feb. 22, is in support of Green’s upcoming “Ain’t My Last Rodeo” album, which is set for release Oct. 13.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. online at BendConcerts.com and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

“’Ain’t My Last Rodeo’ is inspired by what I know best: hard work, life outdoors and family and it’s going to be fun adding these new songs to our full set,” Green says. “I’ve been a fan of Tracy Lawrence since I was a kid so I’m looking forward to having him out with us and watching the fans singing along to all his hits. I also really love what Ella Langley is doing –it’s going to be a great time all around.”

Green’s announcement is the first of the 2024 concert season for the Hayden Homes Amphitheater, which concludes its 2023 summer lineup over the next six days. The family-friendly KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour performs Friday, Sept. 8; The Lumineers take the stage for back-to-back sold out shows Saturday and Sunday; and Jelly Roll and special guests Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis, and Josh Adam Myers (Sept. 12) and the Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional (Thursday, Sept. 14) conclude the season next week.

Green, the Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Male Artist of the Year, has risen to fame with solo hits “There Was this Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” as well as his chart-topping collaboration with Thomas Rhett, “Half of Me.” Most recently the Jacksonville, Alabama native has been playing in front of more than 65,000 fans a night as direct support for Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs.

About the Hayden Homes Amphitheater

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater is an independent, outdoor riverfront amphitheater built in Bend, Oregon’s historic Old Mill District in 2001. Since its first season in 2002, the amphitheater has hosted more than 1 million guests for ticketed and free concerts, brew festivals, and races. The largest outdoor music venue in Oregon, the Hayden Homes Amphitheater accommodates 8,000 guests for concerts and events. Learn more at www.bendconcerts.com.