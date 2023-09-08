Makerspace at OSU-Cascades now open for industry, client projects

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Makerspace at Oregon State University-Cascades is now accepting requests from industry representatives and community members for client projects.

Client services provided by the Makerspace range from design consultations to prototype fabrication and manufacturing advice. Projects are managed by staff and trained undergraduate students.

The Makerspace, at Edward J. Ray Hall, is home to machines and tools, including 3D printers, a 3D scanner, laser engraver and cutter, desktop computer numerical control mill, and a standard and an industrial sewing machine.

The space also provides fabrication experience for all students, including students in engineering and outdoor product degree programs.

Examples of client projects produced by Makerspace staff and student teams have included a 3D puzzle game, a seed distributor and grain hopper for an agricultural company and electronic components for a semiconductor company.

Pricing for client projects is based on materials and student or staff hours. To learn more and submit a project request, visit OSUcascades.edu/makerspace.