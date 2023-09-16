Car lovers enjoy Oregon Festival of Cars Show and Shine on the grounds of the Deschutes Historical Museum

(Update: Adding video, comments from head organizer)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A sea of cars were overtaking the lawn at the Deschutes Historical Museum -- for the Oregon Festival of Cars Show and Shine. There were red and yellow Ferrari's, Porsches and the classic orange McLaren's at the 26th annual event.

Crowds of people were strolling the grounds Saturday morning, checking out the more than sixty cars on display. There was also music to enjoy while checking out all the wheels and chrome.

"The cars are always the same, and they're always different," head organizer John Draneas said Saturday. "We've got a lot of cars that have never been here before. We've got a lot of cars that come every year. We have a lot of people that come every year, and they bring a different car and they rotate through their cars. It's always different and, it's always the same."

"It's kind of fun," he added. "People like cars and they like old shiny cars. They like new cars and, you know, it's kind of everybody's talking about electric cars all the time, and nobody wants to drive, but people still really like cars."

There was a banquet Saturday night -- a barbecue at Crux Fermentation Project. And on Sunday, there will be a drive with the cars. People at the car show were encouraged to vote for their favorite car.