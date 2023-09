Amid major strikes involving union auto workers and others, Senator Jeff Merkley speaks with NewsChannel 21 before a weekend visit to Bend and the 58th Oregon AFL-CIO convention . "I stand with the workers," he says.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.