Mirror Pond’s water level to be lowered up to 2 feet for city of Bend’s stormwater outflow improvements project

(Update: adding video and comments from city's principal engineer)

Last phase of city's Newport Corridor Improvements Project

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend, with help from Pacific Power, is temporarily lowering the water level at Mirror Pond to make some stormwater outfall improvements, recently incorporated as the final phase of the Newport Corridor Improvements Project.

The drawdown of the Mirror Pond water elevation is anticipated to be approximately two feet in elevation, similar levels to what was experienced last fall/winter while the Bend Park and Recreation District was constructing their Deschutes River Trail Improvements.

“We’re working with Pacific Power. They’re going to lower it one foot to start with, and we’ll see if that gives us enough space to work along the riverbank," Brittany Barker, principal engineer for the city's Engineering and Infrastructure Planning Department, said Wednesday. "If it doesn’t, then we’ll go the maximum two feet.”

Reducing the water level allows for easier access and increased efficiencies to construct the stormwater outfall structure along the riverbank. The work is getting underway this week, with a river drawdown beginning next Monday, officials said.

Barker said they will be putting in a new storm drain pipe and new rock structure at the outfall. This will help slow down the water and keep the riverbank from eroding over time.

“Improving stormwater infrastructure to protect our river and underground water sources has been at the core of the Newport Corridor Improvements Project,” Barker said. “Cooperation and understanding are requested as we temporarily alter water levels in order to help protect our beloved Deschutes River.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The goals of the Outfall phase of the project are in alignment with the overall goals of the Newport Corridor portion of the project: reduce the volume of water reaching the river, increase the quality of the water reaching the river and limit flooding. Construction of this phase will achieve these goals by:

Constructing a new rock structure at the riverbank that will slow the stormwater down as it is coming out of the outfall pipe. This will help to limit erosion of the riverbank and reduce the likelihood of sediment reaching the river.

Provide additional capacity of the stormwater pipe to convey increased flows during rain events. This is also achieved through the infiltration of stormwater through the water quality planters, thereby reducing the volume of water reaching the river.

Alleviate the possibility of localized flooding during significant storm events in the intersection of Nashville Avenue and Drake Road.

During this period, certain streets will be temporarily closed. The City of Bend has provided alternative pedestrian routes and detour options at the link listed below.

For more information, visit the project website at bendoregon.gov/newportimprovements.