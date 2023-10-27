Longtime defense attorney Terry Rahmsdorff — beloved Bend Santa to generations — passes away

Daughter says her 'incredible ... amazing' father 'will be so very missed by all who knew him'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Longtime Bend defense attorney Terry Rahmsdorff, best known to many generations for his role as Santa in the city’s annual Christmas Parade and at many smaller but special events, passed away Friday at his home, his daughter told his many friends in an online announcement.

Rahmsdorff’s daughter, Susan Rahmsdorff-Terry, had posted on his Facebook page a few days earlier that her father, “the incredible Terry Rahmsdorff” was entering hospice. She suggested friends share a favorite memory of her father in the comments – and dozens did, speaking of his nearly constant, beaming smile, hugs and “huge and warm presence,” as one put it.

Friday evening, she passed along the sad update on her father.

“Thank you for all your beautiful memories,” she wrote. “My father, the amazing Terry Rahmsdorff has passed. He will be so very missed by all who knew him.”

Rahmsdorff and fellow attorney Tom Crabtree formed their law firm, Crabtree & Rahmsdorff in 1981, and over many years in his practice, he especially loved to help juveniles who needed his passion, compassion and expertise.

"This man dedicated his life to help some of the most vulnerable," Vicki Kipp, who worked for Rahmsdorff as an investigator for several years. She called him an "incredible human being," echoing what many others shared.

Rahmsdorff served in many community roles, including six years on the Bend-La Pine School Board and later on the board of the High Desert Education Service District.

Judy Stiegler, an attorney whose husband, Mike Dugan, served as Deschutes County DA for many years, said they had known Terry and his wife, Terri, “practically from the day they came to Bend in 1981.” Their families were very close over the years, she wrote, and “the memories he leaves are indelible and will be cherished forever.”

For many years, Rahmsdorff donned a red Santa suit, and one of his pre-parade stops would be NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise, where he was “interviewed” by Chief Meteorologist Bob Shaw about how good Bend’s little boys and girls had been that year, always say they’d avoided that legendary “naughty list” and of course voicing a booming: “Ho, ho ho! Merrry Christmas!”