Bend’s median home sales price fell a bit in October, while Redmond’s rose, monthly Beacon Report shows

No dramatic changes seen as fall settles into High Desert housing market

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend’s median home sales price dropped a bit in October while Redmond’s rose a bit, but there were no dramatic shifts seen in the monthly report from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group.

The Bend median price dropped $15,000 to $735,000 last month, close to where it was in the spring but still above the late-2022 price range that was below $700,000.

The number of Bend home sales also fell as fall settled in, from 135 in September to 121 in October, also a bit down from a year ago. Building permits (51) and days on market for sold properties (17) held steady, as did the two-month supply of homes for sale.

Redmond’s median home sales price rose $14,000 to $520,000, not quite to the record levels ($542,000) of summer 2022 and close to the year-ago price. There were 41 home sales reported as a seasonal decline continued, but days on market for sold properties rose to year-ago levels at 34 days.

Here's the full report: