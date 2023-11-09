Hozier brings his ‘Unreal Unearth Tour’ to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater next Sept. 4

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Another summer 2024 concert for Bend's Hayden Homes Amphitheater was announced Thursday: the Irish musician, singer and songwriter Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, better known as Hozier, who will bring his "Unreal Unearth Tour" to town on Sept. 4, 2024.

Award-winning, RIAA-Diamond certified singer/songwriter Hozier's most extensive headlining run in North America – The Unreal Unearth Tour – will continue into 2024 adding a whopping 37 new shows, including stadium, arena, and amphitheater performances nationwide at iconic venues such as Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Special guest Allison Russell will join on select dates. Complete ticketing information and tour routing are available below.

The tour will make a Bend stop at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

The Live Nation-produced tour now tops Hozier’s momentous sold-out 2023 run, which included 30 shows across 27 cities in the US & Canada where he performed for nearly 250,000 fans. The fall performances included his first shows at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl, showcasing Hozier’s rapid touring growth across the country in markets like Colorado where he performed two sold-out nights at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre this past October.

Hozier has continued to hook audiences worldwide with his provocative, energetic, and organic live performances that span his extensive decade-long catalog of hits. He has stayed true to his ethos as his shows have grown into larger venues, continuing to draw inspiration from performing entirely live with his expanding band. Hozier’s unique connection with his audience has grown more apparent over the years and stems from the enduring intimate nature of his shows. His dedicated following of die-hard fans quickly showed their enthusiasm for his third studio album, Unreal Unearth, learning the lyrics to the songs through his live performances and singing along to every word prior to the release. Released August 18 via Columbia Records, the 16-track LP debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and follows a captivating thematic arc informed by the turbulence of the world and the fight for a better and brighter tomorrow. Additionally, Hozier will be featured on the re-release of Noah Kahan’s single “Northern Attitude” arriving this Friday, 11/10 after the two debuted the collaboration last month in Nashville while on their respective headline tours.

TICKETS: Tickets will go on sale starting on Friday, November 17 at 12 PM local time at livenation.com.

MORE ON TICKETS: Hozier wants to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. For fans who purchase tickets for the Unreal Unearth Tour 2024 through Ticketmaster and can't attend, they will have the option to resell their ticket to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. To help protect the Face Value Exchange, Hozier has also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in Colorado, New York, and Virginia where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. A valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell tickets on the Face Value Exchange. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works is available here.

UNREAL UNEARTH TOUR NORTH AMERICA 2024 DATES:

*with Allison Russell as Special Guest in select cities

Sat Apr 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park*

Tue Apr 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

Thu Apr 25 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

Fri Apr 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Sun Apr 28 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

Tue Apr 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Thu May 02 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman*

Sun May 05 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

Wed May 08 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*

Fri May 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Sat May 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds*

Wed May 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Fri May 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

Sun May 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Tue May 21 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*

Tue Jun 04 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium*

Wed Jun 05 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium*

Wed Jul 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sat Jul 27 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Mon Jul 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue Aug 06 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 07 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Fri Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO – Azura Amphitheater

Sat Aug 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 16 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

Sat Aug 17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Tue Aug 27 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena

Wed Aug 28 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center

Fri Aug 30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^

Sat Aug 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 03 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Wed Sep 04 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri Sep 06 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 07 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 14 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

^not a Live Nation date

About Hozier

Hozier finds harmony and melody in the midst of chaos. The GRAMMY® Award-nominated Diamond-certified Irish singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist tunes into raw blues spirit, unrestrained soul, rock energy, and folk eloquence. At 22, he delivered a generational anthem in the form of “Take Me To Church.” It reached 13x-Platinum status and earned a rare Diamond certification from the RIAA, climbed to the #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, became one of the Top 30 “Most-Streamed Songs on Spotify,” and notched a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Song of the Year.” It paved the way for his 2014 full-length debut, Hozier, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 and went double-Platinum. The 2019 Gold-certified follow-up, Wasteland, Baby!, bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the Platinum single “Almost (Sweet Music).”

With over 14 billion streams worldwide and countless late-night television performances, Hozier landed on President Barack Obama’s annual “Favorite Songs” list with “Nina Cried Power” featuring Mavis Staples, performed at The Kennedy Center Honors, and served up original compositions for everything from the blockbuster Legend of Tarzan to Sony Playstation juggernaut God of War: Ragnarök in collaboration with composer Bear McCreary. He’s collaborated with Mavis Staples, Annie Lennox, Tori Kelly, Maren Morris and MEDUZA. Additionally, Hozier has impressively sold over 1 million tickets globally – selling out legendary venues such as The Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden, to name a few. This dyed-in-the-wool troubadour has never shied away from social commentary, addressing injustices suffered by the LGBTQ+ community, women’s rights, domestic violence, climate change, and the endless fight for social justice. However, he plunges into his most ambitious vision thus far on his third full-length LP, Unreal Unearth [Columbia Records], which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200.