Bend WinterFest returning to the Old Mill District for 2024 edition, Feb. 16-18

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon's winter wonderland extravaganza is coming back to Bend! The 2024 Boss Mortgage Bend WinterFest is set to make its return to its former home in the Old Mill District. Mark your calendars for this premier winter festival happening on President’s Day weekend. Feb 16-18, 2024.

For over two decades, the Bend WinterFest has been a highlight of the Pacific Northwest's winter season, and it's returning from its recent Redmond Fairgrounds setting with a bang. Under the sparkling lights, the 2024 Bend WinterFest will create an enchanting atmosphere filled with live music, art, delectable cuisine, live music and entertainment suitable for all ages.

The heartwarming festivities will kick off on Friday, February 16th. Be prepared to groove to live music at the Main Stage. The stage will be set with six amazing musical acts taking the stage on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Get lost in the enchanting Central Oregon Fire Pit exposition, guiding your way through the festival with stunning metalwork and sculptures. Warm up beside vibrant fire pits and admire exquisite fire sculptures, or watch in awe as ice carvers transform blocks of ice into intricate masterpieces. Over two dozen artists will create unique sculptures throughout the weekend.

The Wonderland Marketplace beckons with an array of businesses and service organizations displaying apparel, food, and various products. This spacious shopping area will be brimming with regional and local artisans, showcasing their unique handmade creations, from exquisite woodwork to handcrafted jewelry and paintings.

Prepare for your winter adventures at the Cascades Market, where you can find the latest snow sports clothing and outdoor accessories, as well as one-of-a-kind gifts.

For the little ones, the Family Play Zone offers endless fun, complete with bounce houses and kid-focused activities. Children can also take on the OMSI (Oregon Museum of Science and Industry) brainteaser challenges or participate in the Mini Marshmallow Run.

Adding a touch of excitement to the 2024 festival is the return of the Hot Cocoa Run, exclusively for adults, happening on Sunday, February 18th. Don your favorite costumes and participate in this entertaining 5K, concluding with a hot cocoa bar adorned with all your favorite toppings, and the option to add a splash of Crater Lake spirits.

The 2024 Bend WinterFest continues its tradition of giving back, with a portion of proceeds benefiting a local nonprofit. We are proud to announce that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon - KTVZ's 21 Cares for Kids partner - will be the beneficiary for this year. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides crucial mentoring to children in need of supportive role models, and the organization is contributing over 100 volunteers to make the event a success.

For more information, including vendor and volunteer applications and ticket purchases, visit our website at oregonwinterfest.com. Join us for the 2024 Bend WinterFest, and let's make this winter unforgettable!