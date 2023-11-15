Bend’s LeapFrog Design receives $400K federal grant to develop nature-based reuse of non-potable graywater

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Wednesday a nearly $400,000 federal grant to LeapFrog Design in Bend to develop a nature-based treatment technology to reuse onsite non-potable graywater.

Graywater is wastewater from sources like kitchen sinks, bathtubs, showers and washing machines that do not include human waste.

“Smart and effective solutions to water shortages generated by the climate crisis will often come from small businesses just like LeapFrog Design, with its ethic of innovation and creativity,” said Wyden. “I’m gratified this Bend company has secured this federal investment, and will keep working to support these small businesses in Oregon and across the nation while also investing in the green economy of the future.”

“Investing in Oregon’s small businesses that create climate-friendly innovations and solutions is a win-win for local economies and the environment. LeapFrog in Bend is employing a creative use of technology that works to address both water scarcity and water pollution,” said Merkley. “This investment will create local jobs, protect the environment, and help keep small businesses competitive.”

The $399,618 grant to LeapFrog Design from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Small Business Innovation Research program is for researching solutions to complex climate issues.

“Water scarcity and water pollution are huge problems nationwide and worldwide,” said Nick Sund, LeapFrog Design's Co-Founder and Head of Product. “Water reuse solves both simultaneously.”

“Often, climate change issues seem insurmountable,” said Adam DeHeer, LeapFrog Design's other Co-Founder and CEO. “The coral die-off that Hawai’i is seeing may be a problem we can solve, in a timeline that feels attainable within our lifetimes. We’re thankful to the EPA for funding our work to help solve this and many other water scarcity issues.”