Bend’s Trinity Episcopal Church makes ‘difficult decision’ to end nearly 40-year hosting of Family Kitchen’s free meal service

Cites 'new challenges' to facilities, 'staff limitations,' promises time for transition

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After nearly 40 years and tens of thousands of meals served to those in need -- no questions asked -- Trinity Episcopal Parish in Bend announced Saturday it "has made the difficult decision to not renew its host location relationship with Family Kitchen, after much consideration and with the utmost concern for the well-being of both organizations."

"After almost four decades of Trinity Episcopal Parish serving as the fiduciary for Family Kitchen, the Trinity Vestry voted in favor of this transition in recognition of the remarkable growth of Family Kitchen and the new challenges it presents for Trinity's physical facilities and staff limitations," the announcement said, which continues in full below:

Since its inception in 1985, Family Kitchen has made a profound impact within our community, providing an astounding 20,000 meals to the less fortunate in just the past month. This tremendous growth calls for celebration and serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of both Trinity and Family Kitchen over the years. However, with this growth come new challenges, particularly in terms of facility accommodation and staff resources.

Family Kitchen was founded in 1986 by six women from Trinity Episcopal Church who felt the need to reach out to the Bend community in the form of providing meals to mill workers and their families after the local lumber mill shut down.

“We wouldn’t be in the position to address the food insecurity our community is experiencing today without the continual support of Trinity and our community. We’ll always be grateful for that support,” said John Trachtenberg, Family Kitchen’s president of the board of trustees.

“While the change presents a significant challenge to our organization, we are committed to finding the solution that allows us to continue and grow our services. We are proud of our legacy and the fact that we have never missed serving a meal in the 37 years since our beginning.”

As part of this transition, Trinity Episcopal Parish has offered Family Kitchen time to make the necessary arrangements for relocating to a new location. “We want to support a smooth transition and ensure the continuation of Family Kitchen's vital services to those in need,” said William Carrington, Senior Warden.

Trinity Episcopal Parish remains committed to supporting Family Kitchen during this transition period and will continue to work closely with their leadership to ensure a seamless handover and provide any necessary assistance as they navigate their relocation plans and future endeavors.

“We would like to express our deep gratitude to Family Kitchen for their invaluable contributions to our community and for the fruitful partnership we have shared over the years. Through our collective support and God’s grace, Family Kitchen has flourished and established itself as an independent organization,” said Reverend Jeff Bullock, Interim Rector.

About Trinity Episcopal Parish:

Trinity Episcopal Parish is a faith community located in Bend, Oregon. With a rich history and a commitment to compassionate service, Trinity seeks to promote love, justice, and peace in the world by welcoming and nurturing all people on their spiritual journeys.

About Family Kitchen:

Family Kitchen is a community free meal program that has been serving those in need of a healthy meal since its inception as a ministry of Trinity Episcopal Church in 1985. The mission is to provide nutritious meals to anyone in need in a safe and caring environment. Meals are served every day at 231 NW Idaho Ave., Bend, once per week in Sisters at 1300 McKenzie Hwy, and through partner agency coordination at a number of other locations. www.familykitchen.org.