Jason Aldean will bring his ‘Highway Desperado’ tour to Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater next September

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Award-winning entertainer Jason Aldean announced Monday that after 40+ sold out headlining shows in 2023, he’ll be hitting the road again in 2024, extending his Highway Desperado Tour, including a concert on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Bend's Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

The tour will be starting July 11 at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour extension will be making stops across the U.S. in Savannah, Philadelphia, Greenville and more before wrapping in his original hometown of Macon, GA at Macon Amphitheater on October 5.

The tour features special guests Hailey Whitters and Lauren Alaina in select cities as well as Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver across all dates. As previously announced, Aldean will also headline several festivals and co-headline the 2024 Rock the Country festival tour in addition to the newly added 2024 Highway Desperado Tour dates.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. local time at JasonAldean.com, with select markets on sale at a later date. For a full list of timing and dates, see below and visit JasonAldean.com for more information.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A session with Jason Aldean, VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Aldean’s 11th studio album release earlier this month. Aldean released his album-inspired by the same name, HIGHWAY DESPERADO-on November 3rd. The album includes fourteen total tracks, including Aldean’s breakthrough Hot 100 chart-topping single “Try That In A Small Town,” which recently became his 28th career #1 single at Country radio, as well as three tracks co-written by Aldean-a first since his 2009 Wide Open album-as well as his new radio single, “Let Your Boys Be Country.” The 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year winner first introduced new music from the album in May with the release of the fan-appreciation anthem, “Tough Crowd,” at this year’s ACM Awards, where Aldean-a 3X winner in the category- was an Entertainer of the Year nominee. He also earned two nominations-both for “Top Song Sales Artist” and “Top Selling Song” for “Try That In A Small Town”- at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards.

Aldean recently released the music video for his next single, “Let Your Boys Be Country,” with special guest appearances by his young son and daughter. Written by Allison Veltz Cruz, Jaron Boyer, and Micah Wilshire, “Let Your Boys Be Country” off of the new album highlights the simplicity and innocence of childhood and rural life, with American Songwriter noting “lines like ‘Let everything inside these county lines be his whole world. You want him to grow up to be someone he’s damn proud to be. Mamas, let your boys be country’ nail the mindset of the song.” HIGHWAY DESPERADO follows Aldean’s double album MACON, GEORGIA, which earned Aldean his #1 single, "Trouble With A Heartbreak,” as well as a Billboard Music Award nomination for “Top Country Song” and awards from ACM, CMT, iHeart, and a GRAMMY nomination for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood. Since making his chart debut in 2005, the Georgia native has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart - more than any other artist - his “songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase” (Billboard) and have “vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success” (Atlanta Journal Constitution).

HIGHWAY DESPERADO 2024 TOUR DATES:

5/18/24 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino and Resort*

7/11/24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview&

7/12/24 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater& – ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

7/13/24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center – ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

7/25/24 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena^

7/26/24 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

8/1/24 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater^

8/2/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^ –ON SALE FRI, DEC 15

8/3/24 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^

8/8/24 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center^

8/10/24 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake^

8/16/24 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

8/17/24 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

8/24/24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion&

8/25/24 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion&

8/29/24 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

8/30/24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live&

9/5/24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater&

9/6/24 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater&

9/7/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre&

9/12/24 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort*

9/20/24 – Sparks, NV – Nugget Event Center*

9/21/24 – Laughlin, NV – Laughlin Event Center*

10/5/24 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater&

*Not A Live Nation Date

& with Hailey Whitters

^ with Lauren Alaina

About Jason Aldean

With 28 number one singles, 18 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold, Grammy-nominated, Multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean is the current reigning ACM Artist of the Decade. Since his 2005 chart debut, the 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year winner has the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart–more than any other artist–with “songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase” (Billboard) that have “vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success” (Atlanta Journal Constitution). He has released 11 studio albums, most recently HIGHWAY DESPERADO, which features Aldean’s breakthrough Hot 100 chart-topping single “Try That In A Small Town,” his 28th career #1 single at Country Radio. HIGHWAY DESPERADO follows the success of Aldean’s sold out, 40+ city headlining tour of the same name, which was recently extended into 2024 with 24 cities added to the schedule. For more information, visit www.JasonAldean.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.