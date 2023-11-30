Bend Park & Rec winter program registration opens Dec. 4-6

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The new year is around the corner, and there are plenty of recreation offerings to welcome in 2024.

Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for winter recreation and programs and winter/spring sports leagues next Monday-Wednesday Dec. 4, Dec. 5 and Dec. 6. Available activities include programs held in January through March and sports leagues with registration deadlines during this time.

An online Winter 2024 Online Playlist is available for easy viewing and download.

Staggered registration dates ease the process for patrons and staff. Combined with a virtual waiting room, the staggering has been successful for past seasons’ openings in helping to manage load on the registration website.

Winter programs for January through March will open for registration at 6:00 a.m. as follows:

Day 1, Dec. 4: Recreation, enrichment and sports programs

Day 2, Dec. 5: Swim lessons and aquatics programs

Day 3, Dec. 6: Sports leagues – winter and spring leagues including adult curling, adult/youth hockey, youth indoor soccer, youth lacrosse and youth softball leagues

For patrons who haven’t logged into their online account in the past 30 days, they are strongly encouraged to do so in advance at https://register.bendparksandrec.org to be sure they can successfully log in without issue and register for recreation programs.

Patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at any of these locations:

District Office: 799 SW Columbia St. – open at 8:00 a.m.

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center: 800 NE 6th St. – open at 5:30 a.m.

Larkspur Community Center: 1600 SE Reed Market Rd. – open at 6:00 a.m.

If experiencing difficulty registering online, contact Customer Service by phone at 541-389-7275.

Scholarships are available to those who qualify. BPRD encourages community members to apply early to ensure the application is processed in time for registration.