Bend Fire & Rescue’s Santa Express is again rolling through neighborhoods in food, clothing and toy drive

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Santa and Bend Fire & Rescue's Santa Express are back spreading holiday cheer!

"We will be driving through neighborhoods with our friend Santa collecting food, clothing and toys to support the Salvation Army," Bend Fire said in its announcement:

In 2022, The Salvation Army and Santa Express collected thousands of pounds of food, plus much-needed clothing and toys to over 600 families in the Bend area.

Anything and everything helps, even if it’s one can of food or a small toy, that donation will go a long way to providing a good dinner and a nice gift on Christmas and a smile on a child’s face Christmas morning. The Salvation Army would like to express the need for gifts to be given to teenage kids as well.

Please join the Bend Fire Department in supporting our community! 2023 has brought more community need this year and we’re asking for your help and support.

Here is a list of the neighborhoods with maps for our nightly walks:

(maps available on our website www.bendoregon.gov/santaexpress)

- Monday December 4th - Foxborough, Larkspur, Sun Meadow neighborhoods

- Tuesday December 5th - Three Pines Ridge, Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods

- Wednesday December 6th - Pineridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods



Drop off non-perishable foods, new toys or clothing at any of these locations. Boxes will be in place until Friday December 15:

Bend Fire & Rescue Fire Stations – blue recycling bins will be at each system for drop offs: West Fire Station – 1212 SW Simpson Ave East Fire Station – 62420 Hamby Rd North Fire Station – 63377 Jamison St South Fire Station – 61080 Country Club Dr Tumalo Fire Station – 64725 Cook Ave Pilot Butte Fire Station – 425 NE 15 th St

The Salvation Army – 515 NE Dekalb Ave.

The Bend Airport flight center – 63132 Powell Butte Highway

If you can’t make it any of these locations and would like someone to come by and pick up your donation in the Bend area, please call our office at 541-322-6386 to arrange a curbside pickup.

Thanks ahead of time from Bend Firefighters Association, Bend Fire & Rescue, Cascade Disposal and The Salvation Army for helping families in need this holiday season. If you need help for this holiday season with food or presents, please call The Salvation Army at 541-389-8888.