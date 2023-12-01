City of Bend launches ‘Bend Works’ service request app, system

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The City of Bend said Friday it is launching a new service request app called Bend Works to better serve the community.

The streamlined platform provides a quick and easy way to let city staff know about non-emergency service requests. Bend Works will allow the community to track requests that they make, creating a more transparent and efficient process.

Some of the items that can be reported through Bend Works are:

Graffiti

Potholes

Traffic Signal Issues

Dead Animals in the Right-of-Way

Debris or Trash in Right-of-Way

Streetlights

Water Leaks

Water Damage

Bend Works allows for more specific details about the request to be included, so that staff will be able to respond quickly and effectively. The new tool will also allow for city staff to better track the requests received and better collect data to make more informed decisions.

“We are excited to be bringing this tool to the community,” said Chief Innovation Officer Stephanie Betteridge. “Bend Works will provide a better platform for community members to interact with City and make it easier for community members to track the progress of their requests.”

Bend Works can be utilized both on a web browser or by downloading the free mobile app. Information on the tool can be found at bendoregon.gov/bend-works.