Driver hallelujahs: NE Bend’s Neff-Purcell intersection, closed for project last February, reopens Monday at noon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The long-delayed reopening of the rebuilt intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in northeast Bend, pushed back months by many surprises found underground, is set for next Monday at noon, City Manager Eric King announced at the end of Wednesday night’s city council meeting.

“Drum roll, please,” King said, saving the good news as the last of his announcements for the evening, bringing cheers and “whoo-hoos” from some councilors and others still on hand.

Detours for the project have been taking motorists well out of their way since last winter, and so the impacts have been many -- and several months longer than planned.

The reopening will occur nearly 10 months after the February closure of the key east-west route for residents, shoppers and those needing to visit St. Charles Bend and other medical offices in the area.

At the time the work began, city officials said it was expected to take until mid-summer to complete the improvements, aimed at easing numerous safety concerns at the sloped, busy intersection. But some warned it could take longer -- and it surely did.

Turn lanes were added to three of the four legs, along with replacement of the signal system, considered temporary when it was installed 30 years ago. There are also bike and pedestrian improvements and some leveling for ADA-compliant crossings.

City Engineering Director Ryan Oster talked about how crews had been finding surprising layers of work done long ago, some the city had no record were there.

"Every day, we ran into something new out here," Oster said in October.