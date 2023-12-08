Bend Food Project donates over $23,000 to The Giving Plate’s Kids Korner program

The Bend Food Project’s Founders, Sue and Larry Marceaux, announced Friday that the Bend Food Project will donate $23,243.17 to The Giving Plate’s Kids Korner Program.

The money was raised at the October Quilt Sale organized by local quilters Sandra Henderson and Judy Johnson in collaboration with the Unitarian Universalist of Central Oregon Nourish Program. Local quilters donated over 200 quilts for the sale with all proceeds raised intended to provide food to children in Central Oregon.

“The quilt sale will go a long way to ensure that our local children have enough to eat,” said Larry Marceaux.

Over 9% of children in Deschutes County were food insecure in 2021 according to a Feeding America report.

“We are grateful for the generosity of the quilters who donated quilts as well as everyone who attended the quilt sale and purchased a quilt”, said Marceaux.

The Bend Food Project has been actively collecting food donations from the local community in Central Oregon since 2015, and their efforts have resulted in over one million pounds of food collected to aid individuals facing food insecurity in Deschutes County.

In addition, The Bend Food Project donated $10,300 to The Giving Plate in early November, which allowed them to purchase Thanksgiving meal vouchers. These donations are another step in the Bend Food Project’s ongoing commitment to supporting those in need within the community.

On the second and third Saturday of every even month, Neighborhood Coordinators pick up bags of healthy nonperishable food that neighbors have left outside their front doors. They leave empty green bags for the next collection and take all the food bags to a collection site.

For more information regarding the Bend Food Project, please visit BendFoodProject.com.